The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News

Zauner employees celebrate three years of giving to Lifeline Albury-Wodonga

JO
By Jodie O'Sullivan
September 6 2022 - 5:15pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Building priceless legacy: Zauner's three years of giving to Lifeline

It may be known for its reputation as a construction company but Zauner employees are also building a priceless legacy for the local community.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JO

Jodie O'Sullivan

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.