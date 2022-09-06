Building priceless legacy: Zauner's three years of giving to Lifeline

It may be known for its reputation as a construction company but Zauner employees are also building a priceless legacy for the local community.
On Tuesday, the team celebrated the three-year anniversary of a workplace giving program for Lifeline Albury-Wodonga.
Lifeline's CEO Stacy Read said Zauner had raised more than $35,000 during the past three years through a program which sees employees make a weekly donation which is then "generously matched" by their employer.
Zauner's then chief financial officer Janet Waite, who is now a board advisor for Lifeline Albury-Wodonga, said the philosophy was simple but powerful.
"If a lot of us each give a little, you can achieve big things," she said at the time.
"Lifeline is a 24 hour, 7-days-a-week service available to everyone, whose mission is suicide prevention.
"It is vital we have local people trained with the skills they need to be able answer the calls of people in crisis, but also that this knowledge stays in the local community."
Border residents are being encouraged to join or support Ms Read in a fundraiser to mark World Suicide Prevention Day this Saturday.
Participants will walk 9 kilometres for the 9 Australians lost to suicide every day as part of the Out of the Shadows walk.
In Australia, suicide is the leading cause of death for people between the ages of 15 and 44.
More than 3000 Australians lose their lives to suicide every year.
This year, Lifeline says it will receive more than one million contacts from people in crisis - someone calls the 13 11 14 phone line every 30 seconds.
Supporting this fundraiser will ensure Lifeline can continue to provide 24/7 crisis support and suicide prevention services to ensure no one has to face their darkest moments alone, according to Ms Read.
People will need to select Lifeline Albury-Wodonga to fundraise for the local centre, she added.
"Your support will ensure that no one has to face their darkest moments alone," Ms Read said.
Lifeline states that every $39 raised "will connect and bring hope to one person in crisis".
