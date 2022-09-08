The Border Mail
Renewable power projects in Upper Murray set to improve energy security

Victoria Ellis
By Victoria Ellis
Updated September 8 2022 - 1:25am, first published 1:22am
Indigo Power project manager Heath Shakespeare at the Corryong Recreation Reserve, the site of a solar power system under the The Place-Based Power Plan. Picture by James Wiltshire

A project to power the Upper Murray with more renewable energy sources in the wake of the 2019/2020 summer fires is nearly halfway done, improving electricity security for communities.

