The Border Mail
Home/News/Court and Crime

Attack happened as detective was walking to the Albury police station around 7am

By Albury Court
Updated September 6 2022 - 10:36pm, first published 10:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Homeless man gets jailed for abusing off-duty cop, assaulting arresting officer

A homeless man who randomly abused an off-duty Albury detective on Monday morning before assaulting another during his arrest has been jailed

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.