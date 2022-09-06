Homeless man gets jailed for abusing off-duty cop, assaulting arresting officer

A homeless man who randomly abused an off-duty Albury detective on Monday morning before assaulting another during his arrest has been jailed
Darren John Riley got a seven-month term on Tuesday, then immediately asked magistrate Roger Prowse: "So, do I get out today?"
No, he was told, rather it would be another four months when his non-parole period expired.
Mr Prowse said it was "for reasons no one can work out" that Riley targeted the detective, who was heading to the Albury police station.
He said clearly it was a random attack, though somehow he knew this was a policeman.
Riley's case initially was mentioned before Albury Local Court on Monday, but uncertainty about his mental state meant it was adjourned to allow him to be assessed at Albury hospital's specialist facility Nolan House.
He was released back into police custody after it was determined he was not ill.
On Tuesday he appeared via a video link to the Albury police station dock.
"I'm pleading guilty, please," Riley said on the charges of assault police, resist police and using offensive language.
Mr Prowse asked Riley if he wanted to have a sentence assessment report prepared in order to investigate options involving supervision but not full-time custody, but Riley said no, "I just want to apologise, that's all".
The court heard the off-duty detective was on a pedestrian crossing about 6.50am when he saw Riley, 37, walking west along Swift Street.
Riley immediately became irate at the man, telling him: "F--- off copper c---."
When the man asked Riley what was his problem, Riley said: "F--- you Epstein, I'll f---ing have you, c---."
The officer, who had a different surname, enlisted the help of a couple of on-duty uniformed senior-constables, who got out of their car and arrested Riley for offensive language.
He was taken to the ground while resisting police, then assaulted them by throwing his arms and body about.
"It was immediately clear the accused has an extreme hatred of police," police said.
