Mum's bourbon binge leads to arrest for being drunk in front of children

An East Albury mother-of-six with a history of breaching apprehended violence orders has done so yet again for being drunk when her kids came home from school.
An order had been imposed in Albury Local Court on December 19 protecting five of her children.
Advertisement
The second-eldest no longer lived at home.
IN OTHER NEWS:
The court heard on Tuesday the woman, who cannot be named, had a four-pack of bourbon and cola cans delivered to her home on August 23 about 12.30pm.
She downed the lot within the hour.
That meant she was intoxicated when the five children arrived home from school about 3.45pm.
This put her in breach of a condition that "you must not approach or be in the company of (the protected persons) for at least 12 hours after drinking alcohol or taking illicit drugs".
Magistrate Roger Prowse suggested jail was still possible for the unemployed woman, 39, who pleaded guilty to contravention of an apprehended violence order.
Mr Prowse ordered the preparation of a sentence assessment report to consider non-jail options.
"The 18th of October (sentence date) is a Tuesday," he said.
"Don't make any plans for the Wednesday."
The court heard the woman - who before her case was heard sat in the Albury courthouse foyer with three children dressed in uniforms and carrying school bags - had been on community corrections orders for similar offending.
The oldest child reported his mother to a Department of Communities and Justice worker, who on arrival saw her "swaying from side-to-side".
"She was clearly affected by alcohol," police said.
Police were called, they spoke to the worker and the woman was arrested.
Advertisement
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.