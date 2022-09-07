The Border Mail
Home/News/Court and Crime

Driver crashed car into sign, fence, failed to report incident

By Wodonga Court
September 7 2022 - 4:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Driver crashed car into sign, fence, failed to report incident

A woman who crashed her car into a sign and a fence and failed to tell anyone has been ordered to be of good behaviour.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.