Driver crashed car into sign, fence, failed to report incident

A woman who crashed her car into a sign and a fence and failed to tell anyone has been ordered to be of good behaviour.
Shani Theresa Stien crashed on Graces Road in Browns Plains about 1.30am on February 20.
Advertisement
The car was badly damaged and she walked home.
"I didn't see the corner ... where the hell did that come from," she later asked police.
The Wodonga Magistrates Court heard the car wasn't covered by insurance.
Stien must be of good behaviour for 12 months.
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.