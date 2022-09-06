What springs to mind when the mighty Murray flows into conversation? If you ask Border residents, climate change, misuse of water and pollution threats top the list.
But their thoughts go deeper than just problems.
A study released yesterday pinpointed a strong connection to water that runs through the psyche of those who live in the Border and North East region.
Researcher Heather Downey said the research wasn't designed to explain the "nuts and bolts" of the cause and solution to problems, but to gauge what people thought about their relationship with water in their environment.
"People were most concerned with climate change, misuse, waste and overuse of water - people were concerned about allegations of misappropriation in the northern basin, and pollution," Dr Downey said.
"But the study is really about the Murray and water in general and all the beautiful things that water enables - our Noreuil Park, our Botanic Gardens, our parks and gardens that are so important to bringing people together."
The Multidimensional Meanings of Water for the Albury-Wodonga Community study was conducted with the help of Albury and Wodonga councils which helped with the online survey conducted over six weeks with input from more 163 people.
Dr Downey, a senior lecturer in social work and policy at La Trobe University, said community connection with the Murray ran deeper than agricultural concerns.
"The Murray enables activities like sports and those sort of things that are so important to wellbeing," Dr Downey said. "One of the drivers for this study is that when we hear about water it's usually in terms of floods or droughts, and the focus is on the value of water for agricultural production.
"And that's really important for our food security and all of those great things but it's equally as important to find out about the relationships that rural, river, town and city residents have with water. We're seeing all sorts of things.
"We asked people what are the main benefits of having access to water and they were things like supporting all living things, cleanliness, and opportunities for recreation and gardens.
"The threats that came about in terms of climate change was the drying of the climate.
"So, while we might be enjoying a La Nina at the moment, future projections are for long and more intense periods of drought, but also the rain availability which we are seeing more and more of."
In the survey, 80 per cent of respondents said more sites to provide direct access to the river - such as Noreuil Park - would enhance people's connection to the river.
