Experience a trip down memory lane when the local branch of the Country Women's Association (CWA) celebrates the organisation's 100-year anniversary at the Jindera Pioneer Museum. The museum grounds will come alive with a variety of games, crafts, workshops, talks and displays that reflect bygone days. Bring your children and grandchildren along for some good old-fashioned fun and an insight into what life was like without electronics and technology - it's sure to be an eye opener for many! Sausage sizzle and Devonshire Teas available.