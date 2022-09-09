TURN UP
Projection Dance presents The Nutcracker, The Cube Wodonga, Sunday, September 11, 7.30pm
Based on the story by E.T.A. Hoffmann, Tim Podesta's interpretation of The Nutcracker is the perfect story ballet for children and adults alike. Combined with Tchaikovsky's iconic score, The Nutcracker is a charming, magical production that promises to sweep you away. The PROJECTion Dance company event is in collaboration with MT Dance Creative. Suitable for all ages, the show runs for one hour and 50 minutes.
LEARN UP
Experience a trip down memory lane when the local branch of the Country Women's Association (CWA) celebrates the organisation's 100-year anniversary at the Jindera Pioneer Museum. The museum grounds will come alive with a variety of games, crafts, workshops, talks and displays that reflect bygone days. Bring your children and grandchildren along for some good old-fashioned fun and an insight into what life was like without electronics and technology - it's sure to be an eye opener for many! Sausage sizzle and Devonshire Teas available.
SHOW UP
The Royal Czech Ballet presents Swan Lake in Albury. Its dancers are touring Australia for the first time this spring. The ballet company is made up of elite dancers from France, Ukraine, Italy and Moldova. A total of 25 dancers will bring one of the world's most popular ballets to the stage in stunning costumes.
LISTEN UP
Murray Concert Choir presents Plagues, Prayers and Peace, St Matthew's Albury, Saturday, September 10, 7.30pm and Sunday, September 11, St John's Wodonga, 2.30pm
Under the direction of Paul Tasker, Murray Concert Choir will offer a show responding to worldwide difficulties. Tickets at TryBooking or at the door.
LOOK UP
Border Mail International Film Festival presents 42 films from 16 countries across every genre. It wraps up this weekend. Bookings: regentcinemas.com.au Bon voyage!
RESCUE UP
SES Albury Open Day, Albury SES Unit, 1 Hoffman Road, Albury, Sunday, September 11, 10am to 2pm
The Albury SES Unit will be open to the public this weekend. Among the highlights will be truck and boat displays, games and challenges, a free sausage sizzle, coffee van and live music. Meet special guest Paddy Platypus.
