Wangaratta Rovers' Alex McCarthy alongside Wodonga's Aleisha Coyle are Ovens and Murray Rising Star nominees for July.
McCarthy, 19, won the Hawks' thirds best and fairest last year and played 18 senior matches this season including last weekend's elimination final.
Advertisement
Rovers' football operations manager Barry Sullivan said McCarthy's rapid development had resulted in him spending time in the midfield.
"Alex quickly established himself as a future talent early on, with his ability to accumulate a high number of possessions and use them to great effect," Sullivan said.
"He was the Wang Rovers thirds best and fairest in 2021, also being recognised as
the OMFNL McRae Motors Thirds Player of the Year, as voted by opposition coaches.
"Since moving to the senior ranks, he has quickly developed into a regular senior player, again using his effective disposal to benefit the team.
"He often gets midfield time, which for a 19-year-old at OMFNL level shows he's held in high regard by all at the club."
Coyle has proven to be a versatile performer for the Bulldogs this season.
ALSO IN SPORT
Bulldogs' coach Bianca Mann rated Coyle as one of the quiet achievers at the kennel.
"Aleisha is the ultimate quiet achiever, with an exceptional work ethic both on and off the court," Mann said.
"She has worked her way up through the grades and earnt herself the call up into the A Grade side this season.
"Her dogged determination to shut down opposition WA's, and her speed on transition into attack have been outstanding this year.
"She equally does a great job when required to move from her main position of WD into more
attacking mid court roles.
"Aleisha sets the bar very high at training and is a great role model for the younger Bulldogs to look up to."
Advertisement
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.