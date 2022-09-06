The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News

Alex Ventress proving her class at Albury Hotspurs ahead of AWFA cup final

Steve Tervet
By Steve Tervet
Updated September 6 2022 - 10:22am, first published 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alex Ventress has been a shining light for Albury Hotspurs this season. Picture by Mark Jesser

Unsung hero Alex Ventress is ready to shine on the big stage in Saturday's cup final.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Steve Tervet

Steve Tervet

Sports Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.