Unsung hero Alex Ventress is ready to shine on the big stage in Saturday's cup final.
The 16-year-old Albury Hotspurs defender will be out to shut down a free-scoring Albury United side at Lavington Sports Ground.
It's a big ask but the Albury High School student has handled every challenge thrown her way this year and is up for the fight again.
"I'm always nervous before a game but I like coming in as the underdog because there's less pressure on you," Ventress said.
"I expect to be very busy.
"I'll be really tired after but that's alright.
"It's always good to challenge yourself against really good players and Albury United definitely has that."
Ventress has played all her football at Hotspurs and would love to end the club's 20-year wait to win the Division 1 women's crown.
"The community here is really good," Ventress said.
"Everyone is together and it's always been like that.
"I've felt supported through my whole career.
"They look after us really well, especially for the women's football."
Ventress is one of the first names on coach Justin Wild's team sheet each week.
"Alex is unbelievable," Wild said.
"She doesn't get much fanfare but she's the quiet achiever; she never lets you down.
"She's so smart, is always in the right position.
"She appears to be cool and calm - her Mum might say different - but you never see her panic and she always makes the right decision when she's on the field.
"Very rarely do you see her make an error and she's been doing that as long as I've known her, which is a long time.
"She's 16, playing against the best strikers in Albury-Wodonga and, week on week, she just makes it look easy.
"We've kept a lot of clean sheets this year, our back four is really solid and Alex, in the middle, leads those backs with Keely Halloway.
"They're like a rock."
Ventress has played a full season in Division 1 for the first time and she's taken to the transition like a duck to water.
"It's been a lot," she smiled.
"It's been really good, different to other seasons, hard but fun.
"The quality of players, the physicality and intensity has increased and I've learnt a lot.
"I feel like I've grown.
"I understand senior football a little bit better, it's different to junior stuff and I would like to say I've improved.
"Playing centre-back been good because it's what I know but it's also been harder because it's a different type of game.
"It's been stressful but it's been good."
The Division 1 women's cup final between Hotspurs and United kicks off at 4pm on Saturday at Lavington Sports Ground.
