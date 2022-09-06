The Border Mail
Injured skier winched from Mt Hotham in five hour rescue operation

By Blair Thomson
Updated September 7 2022 - 12:05am, first published September 6 2022 - 11:46pm
Injured skier winched from Mt Hotham in five-hour rescue operation

The police air wing has rescued an injured man who became stuck while skiing at Mt Hotham.

Local News

