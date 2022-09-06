Injured skier winched from Mt Hotham in five-hour rescue operation

The police air wing has rescued an injured man who became stuck while skiing at Mt Hotham.
The 53-year-old Brunswick man used an emergency location device to raise an alarm at 12.30pm on Tuesday.
Advertisement
He had been back-country skiing and ended up near the remote Spargos Hut, about three kilometres from the Mt Hotham resort.
Senior Sergeant Doug Incoll said the man was safely returned to the resort after five hours.
"He had injured his knee and set off his EPIRB," he said.
"He was down in the gully and had an injured knee.
IN OTHER NEWS:
"We coordinated the air wing to come up and they did a successful winch through the trees.
"The man was taken back to Mt Hotham and didn't require medical treatment."
The injured skier had been prepared with the appropriate equipment including a phone, the emergency location device, a GPS and food.
Senior Sergeant Incoll said clear weather had allowed the air wing to attend, but the search would have been far more difficult if it involved a ground rescue.
"There are still a lot of people out there back-country skiing," he said.
"We've done 13-odd rescues on the Bogong High Plains at Falls Creek with injured cross-country skiers," he said.
"The school holidays are coming up and we don't expect attendance to reduce over the holidays.
"There should still be a lot of snow around well towards the end of October.
"It shows the importance of people being prepared."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Advertisement
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.