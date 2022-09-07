Barnawartha coach Kade Butters caught-up with The Border Mail's BRENT GODDE to answer the tough questions and give his prediction on Saturday's preliminary final between Beechworth and Kiewa-Sandy Creek.
BRENT GODDE: You were at Sandy Creek last weekend. What did you make of Beechworth's performance against Chiltern?
Advertisement
KADE BUTTERS: Chiltern was able to apply some scoreboard pressure early but to Beechworth's credit it fought its way back into the contest in that second term. The Swans then found their composure in that second-half and were the better side.
BG: Is it a concern that the Bushrangers' key forwards in Lachie Armstrong and Jai 'In The Sky' Middleton have only combined for one goal so far during the finals?
KB: It's obviously a lot harder to kick goals in the finals with the pressure and intensity on the ball carrier and the delivery tends to be a lot more rushed. But you would certainly expect more than one goal from your two biggest forwards. I noticed Middleton looked like he had been shot and came off hobbling before coming back on with his calf heavily strapped. You would think the giant Bushie would be under an injury cloud for this weekend for sure.
BG: Put your coaches hat on, do you roll the dice with the big fella and play him if he is not 100 percent?
KB: I think the Bushies have to because giant forwards like Middleton don't grow on trees. Also they lack depth. It is a million dollar question though, it's a preliminary so there's no tomorrow and if you rest him you might not get another opportunity. Without knowing all the details, I'd play him.
BG: The Bushrangers would be licking their lips at the forecast of rain on Saturday?
KB: The wetter the better for the Bushies because it will suit their contested style of footy. Sandy Creek drains a lot better than most grounds though, so it will be more slippery than muddy.
BG: Brenton Surrey must have had a few angry pills before the match and provided a physical presence around the contest and ruffled more than a few Swans' feathers last weekend?
KB: Brenton certainly thrives on the contest and his physical presence is a big part of his game. The Kiewa boys will be looking for a bit of space on the weekend while the Beechworth boys will want it nice and tight.
BG: Are the Hawks still the sleeping giant of the competition or are they simply out of form?
KB: No doubt the Hawks are in a slumber at the moment but I have so much belief in them. I have no doubt judging on the two times we played them this year that they are the best side in the competition on their day. But watching them so far at Sandy Creek they seem a completely different outfit.
BG: You wouldn't want Connor Newnham having a shot for goal after the siren to win the game?
KB: The big Hawk can spray his shots and he missed a few gettable goals early last weekend against Dederang. I don't think Connor can afford to miss too many shots this week or the Hawks could be in strife.
BG: Any advice for the wayward Newnham?
Advertisement
KB: Connor is a terrific young kid and I think he just needs to find a routine and kick through the football and he will be a lot better.
BG: It would be no surprise if Jack Di Mizio had a bout of leather poisoning the amount of touches he has got over the past fortnight across half-back. Does Beechworth need to play a defensive forward on him?
KB: I don't think they do. Obviously Jack reads the play better than most and comes off his man but the Bushies would know that and just have to be a bit smarter when going forward.
BG: Hawk spearhead Nick Beattie had produced donuts in both finals. Do you suspect last season's best and fairest winner is injured?
KB: No doubt it is a concern that Nick has had minimal impact two weeks in a row now. It puts an enormous amount of pressure on Newnham to kick a winning score.
Advertisement
BG: It's a do-or-die final. Do you consider dropping Beattie?
KB: I would be certainly asking the question at selection on Thursday night if it would be worth picking Guy Telford and promoting him from the reserves. Telford is strong one-on-one and a beautiful kick of the football.
BG: With the senior finals matches in the TDFL being live streamed, do you think the coaches would have had a look at the vision during the week?
KB: I have no doubt Beechworth especially put a lot of homework into the opposition and would have spent a lot of time going over a replay of the game.
ALSO IN SPORT
Advertisement
BG: Which side's bottom six could be exposed the most when the blowtorch is applied on the weekend?
KB: I think Beechworth's bottom six isn't the same quality as Kiewa's but the Bushies keep working hard for each other.
BG: Who are you tipping and why?
KB: I have found this the toughest match to tip of the finals series so far. I've certainly enjoyed the rise of Beechworth this year and have confidence in what the Bushies will bring. I'm not sure where Kiewa is at? If they are back to their best then my head says experience will get them into the big dance but I'm not confident. So it's the Bushies for me by five points.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Advertisement
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.