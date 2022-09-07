The Border Mail
Home/Sport/AFL

Barnawartha coach Kade Butters analyses the preliminary final between Beechworth and Kiewa-Sandy Creek

Updated September 7 2022 - 5:23am, first published 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Beechworth has beaten Kiewa-Sandy Creek in its past two clashes.

Barnawartha coach Kade Butters caught-up with The Border Mail's BRENT GODDE to answer the tough questions and give his prediction on Saturday's preliminary final between Beechworth and Kiewa-Sandy Creek.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.