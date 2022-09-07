Kiewa-Sandy Creek star Jake Hicks says the Hawks' aggression, risk-taking and ferocity will have to be at a season high if they are to advance to the grand final.
The Hawks face Beechworth in the preliminary final on Saturday with the Bushrangers holding a 2-1 edge in their encounters so far.
Kiewa-Sandy Creek enjoyed a 39-point win in round six before the Bushrangers inflicted 47 and eight points wins in their two most recent meetings including the qualifying final a fortnight ago.
The Hawks notched a workman-like first semi-final win over Dederang-Mt Beauty last weekend by six points to stay alive in the finals race.
Hicks conceded the Hawks would have to find another gear to overcome the Bushrangers who proved to be their nemesis in the qualifying final.
"Beechworth and Dederang play a similar contested style of football while Chiltern and us play a more free flowing style with quick ball movement," Hicks said.
"It's been a real battle for the last two weeks and we will look to do a few things differently to when we last met and get a different result.
"Internally we feel we haven't produced anywhere near our best football so far during the finals.
"We certainly need to start hitting the scoreboard a lot earlier, just to help relieve a bit of pressure.
"Scoreboard pressure is huge in finals.
"I guess that qualifying final against Beechworth was the classic example.
"We went goalless in that first-half but once we got that first goal in the third-quarter, we were able to wrestle back the momentum but just fell short.
"I think Dederang got the first two goals last weekend as well, so we need to stop giving the opposition a head start."
Crucially, the Hawks welcomed back Dillon Blaszczyk and Cam Evans last weekend who missed against the Bushrangers.
The Hawks sorely missed the pace and line breaking ability of Blaszczyk against the Bushrangers who is one of the most damaging half-backs in the competition.
Hicks played in the Hawks most recent flag in 2018 and has since been joined by his brother, Josh, who joined the club last year.
Josh has proven to be on of the Hawks' best recruits after finishing fifth in the Barton medal and also finishing runner-up in the club's best and fairest behind Jack Di Mizio.
