Adam Waters is celebrating after being named Star Player at AWFA's senior presentation on Wednesday night.
The Melrose captain finished top of the pile with 23 votes after helping the Purple Army - who endured a winless 2021 - back into the Division 1 finals.
Advertisement
In a thrilling count at the Commercial Club, just four votes covered the top six players, with Waters edging out runner-up Cayne Wilhelm from Twin City Wanderers on 21.
Wangaratta duo Adam Burchell and Liam Nash, along with Boomers' Kye Halloway, all polled 20 votes.
Anthony Corso, of Cobram, rounded out the top six on 19 votes
Waters' midfield leadership was vital in a Melrose squad featuring a number of emerging young talents and he weighed in with 11 goals for Josh Fluss' side.
Even when injury threatened to keep him on the sidelines, Waters filled in as goalkeeper and helped the team to arguably their most important win of the season.
Waters took the gloves away to Albury Hotspurs and Melrose won 3-2, a result which moved them clear of Spurs in the race for eighth.
Waters then scored twice in the 6-3 win over St Pats which confirmed Melrose's place in finals.
"At the start of the year, I probably wasn't going to play," Waters admitted.
"Last year was very tough because I don't like losing.
"I'd had enough before that season, I definitely didn't want to play any more but 'Flussy' got onto me and said you've got to give me one more year.'
"My wife, Alex, playing as well really got me here.
"This season has been so much better and it made last year worth it, getting games into the younger fellas.
"It's been fun having all the kids coming through and they're progressing well so it's good to be part of that."
Jacques Simian (Myrtleford) polled 40 votes to be named Star Goalkeeper, while Wangaratta's Adam Burchell was the top scorer with 26 league goals.
Star Player in Division 2 was Rayan Ferrarotto (Wangaratta) and Boomers' Marcel White was named Star Goalkeeper, with Myrtleford's Zane Vardanega the leading goalscorer.
Advertisement
Lisa Cary, of Albury United, was honoured as AWFA's volunteer of the year.
The Francesco Bertazzo Award for young club person of the year went to Wodonga Heart's Jaydon Leitch and Heart president Anton Maas was named coach of the year.
AWFA's cup finals are being played at Lavington Sports Ground on Saturday, with the first games kicking off at 9.30am.
Albury United and Albury Hotspurs meet in the Division 1 women's final at 4pm, before the Division 1 men's final sees United and Wangaratta clash from 6.10pm.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Advertisement
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.