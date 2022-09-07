The Border Mail
Adam Waters of Melrose named AWFA Star Player 2022

Steve Tervet
By Steve Tervet
September 7 2022
Adam Waters is the 2022 Star Player. Picture by Ash Smith

Adam Waters is celebrating after being named Star Player at AWFA's senior presentation on Wednesday night.

