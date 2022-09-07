Everyone in the NBL1 East competition knows what the Bandits are capable of, and now the women's championship side has the opportunity to put Albury-Wodonga on the map on the national stage.
The Bandits will go head-to-head with the winners of the five other conferences around Australia in Melbourne for the NBL1's inaugural national finals series this weekend.
Despite already proving they're a force to be reckoned with, coach Matt Paps believes the regional underdogs are still being overlooked.
"I think there's definitely already disrespect to us," he said.
"I watched the NBL1 show and they basically disregarded us already, and that's fine.
"They don't know the names of our players, but they will after Friday night, and we're looking forward to that.
"I know Brodie and Ai, they don't know who they are, but I tell you on Friday they're going to know who Ai Yamada and who Brodie Theodore are."
With their drought-breaking championship already creating history for the border club, Paps admitted a national title would be the icing on the cake for their fairytale season.
"It would be a big achievement for the club, obviously being a volunteer run club versus clubs that have five, 10, 15 employees running their clubs," Paps said.
"We're all volunteer-based so it's very difficult for us to put together a team every week with men's and women's.
"The fact that we're able to make it all the way through the nationals is huge.
"If we can pull it off and win, it would be some story, particularly possibly missing two starters (Lauren Jackson and Amelia Hassett) going into this tournament."
The Bandits will have a tough first round on Friday against South winners Ringwood, who are tipped as one of the favourites.
"I think we're a chance, like everyone's a chance, it's there," Paps said.
"The first day is critical and I think we have to have a good day.
"The way it's structured, it's not just if you win, but how many quarters you win to get bonus points.
"We just have to make sure we're paying attention throughout the whole game and taking every quarter as they are, regardless of being up or down."
A top two position would see the Bandits play-off for the championship title on Sunday.
Regardless of the results, Paps said it will be a great experience for all players.
"It's a great opportunity for them on the big stage again," he said.
"There will probably be more eyes than what there was the week before.
"It's just a great opportunity for everyone to see how well we can go."
