A NATIONAL tour celebrating the life and work of Dolly Parton is launching in Albury this spring.
Helpmann Award-winner Esther Hannaford will present Praise Dolly - a journey through the music of Dolly Parton - at the Albury Entertainment Centre on Wednesday, November 30, ahead of the 11-date tour.
Performing two sets over two hours, the concert will delve into just some of the 110 charted singles (including 26 Billboard Country #1s) and 41 Top 10 country albums of Dolly's multi-Platinum, multi-award-winning career.
Hannaford said Dolly's songwriting and storytelling prowess captivated her.
"I'm so excited to celebrate this music from an incredible artist who puts so much goodwill into the world through her deeds," she said.
"I feel like myself, and all of us could use some more Dolly in our lives."
Supporting Hannaford will be the Tennessee Mountain Home Band, a 10-piece band featuring the cream of Australia's musicians with musical director Mark Wilson from Jet.
Tickets go on sale at 11am on Thursday.
