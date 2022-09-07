The Border Mail
Helpmann Award-winner Esther Hannaford will present Praise Dolly in Albury

Jodie Bruton
Jodie Bruton
Updated September 7 2022 - 2:01am, first published 2:00am
Helpmann Award-winner Esther Hannaford will present Praise Dolly - a journey through the music of Dolly Parton - at the Albury Entertainment Centre on Wednesday, November 30, ahead of the 11-date national tour.

A NATIONAL tour celebrating the life and work of Dolly Parton is launching in Albury this spring.

