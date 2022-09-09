Southern Australia's single biggest agricultural event, the Henty Machinery Field Days (HMFD), is back with all the latest technology plus added live entertainment.
The agribusiness super event is scheduled for September 20 to 22 and will showcase more than $158 million worth of agricultural machinery and products.
Advertisement
HMFD chief executive officer Belinda Anderson said the program had been expanded with a free country music spectacular on Wednesday from 5.30pm capped at 2000 people.
The free entertainment has been made possible by a grant submitted by Greater Hume Council to the NSW Government for the Reconnecting Regional NSW - Community Events Program.
The concert is free with tickets available on the HMFD website.
"The field days will have all the usual attractions including the prestigious Henty Machine of the Year Award, the working sheep dog trials, Country Lifestyle pavilion, Farm Gate Produce Market, Baker Seeds agronomy trials, helicopter joy rides, live entertainment, outdoor reptile show, the Natural Fibre Fashion Awards and vintage farm machinery display," Mrs Anderson said.
"We expect the strong demand for all agricultural machinery, livestock-handling equipment and fencing materials to continue through 2022 and, combined with the focus on regional Australia with the public's keenness to get out and about, will augur well for a successful event."
This year Henty celebrates its long and proud association with the Country Women's Association and recognises the organisation's centenary by having CWA NSW State President Joy Beames officially opening the field days.
The official opening will include the presentation of the prestigious Henty Machine of the Year Award. The Best Australian Designed and Manufactured Machine sponsored by Greater Hume Council will be presented on Thursday, September 22.
HMFD Exhibitor Awards for Best Outdoor Large Commercial, Best Outdoor General and Best Indoor Exhibitor sites will be presented on Wednesday, September 21.
Designers with a flair for converting natural fibres into wearable art will compete for almost $5500 worth of prizes, including the new Business Development Award: Australian Made Fibre sponsored by JMP Developments, Wodonga, for $500.
The Henty Natural Fibre Fashion Awards showcase designs using at least 70 per cent natural fibres with parades daily at 1pm and the winners announced after 1pm Thursday.
Competition is expected to be intense this year at Henty as the nation's best sheep dogs and their handlers gather for the Henty Working Dog Trials.
Daily gate prize of $1000 vouchers redeemable at Buzz's Bikes and Bits in Albury over the field days plus three daily prizes of $500 fuel or lubricant credits thanks to Mogas.
To win the $500 credit spend $50 or more at the Mogas Henty OPT at 21 Railway Parade and drop your receipt in the barrel at HMFD office.
Be in the running for the daily $1000 vouchers by purchasing a full-price adult day pass.
A wireless weather station package courtesy of Mottech Parkland.
Advertisement
Clip out the coupon in the HMFD program and drop it in the barrel at the Mottech Parkland site 359.
Pre-purchase tickets at www.hmfd.com.au.
Online prices: $22 for adults and $7 for children 12 to 17 years.
Gate tickets: Adults $25,children 12 to 17 years $10 and children under 12 free when accompanied by an adult.
Gates open from 8am to 5pm.
Advertisement
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.