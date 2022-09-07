The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News

Recommendation backing multi-storey ocean liner design unit block goes to Albury Council

By Anthony Bunn
September 7 2022 - 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
An artistic image showing how the proposed unit complex would appear when looking south along Thurgoona Street before more recent modifications were made.

ALBURY councillors have been urged to approve a multi-storey unit block, which has been branded "ugly" and a "monstrosity", because it is "appropriate" for the site.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.