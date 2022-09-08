The price of caravans has increased by at least 10 per cent compared to what it used to be, according to an experienced Albury salesman.
Jayco Albury sales manager Clark Thompson said there was a new market for second hand caravans as more young families turned to domestic travel.
Mr Clark said sellers knew they were able to get good money when they sold their caravans.
"They put the prices up," he said. "That is just another force of supply and demand."
Although he believed there were some "ridiculous asking prices" in the present market, that did not mean the caravans were necessarily sold at that price point.
"Quite often, in the last 12 months, caravan manufacturing costs have been going up, and that's where the price rises come from for a new van," Mr Clark said.
"If you had an $80,000 van this year, then you'd have an $88,000 van next year.
"If a new one goes up in price, that actually helps an older one retain a bit of value."
Long-time caravanners Barry Day, 66, of Thurgoona, and Bob King, 76, of Wodonga, have had 90 years of experience on the road between the two of them.
Mr Day, a former salesperson, said he used to spend half his week advising people why a particular caravan would not suit their needs.
"A lot plead ignorance when buying caravans," he said. "I often spent a lot of time explaining why that car cannot tow that caravan."
Mr Clark said for customers looking for a specific size and model, the average wait time was about a year.
"If you're in that situation where you really want a caravan, and you just can't wait for 12 months, the only other way to get one is a second hand one," he said.
"Let's say you paid $70,000, you should be asking for about $63,000, because if you get too close to the new van price, 'It's only an extra $5000 I'll buy a new one'," he said.
The Caravan Industry Association of Australia recently released a report, which showed domestic caravan and camping trips in regional areas made up 89 per cent of all trips.
The economic value of the industry - which includes revenue from caravan parks, manufacturing and trade, and visitor expenditure - was $23.8 billion.
The association's chief executive Stuart Lamont said figures showed the industry's ability to bounce back.
"This highlights the resilience of the industry in times of crisis and the importance the sector has in helping to support Australia's economy when other sectors falter," he said.
"The dream remains very much alive for Australians looking for a safe and affordable holiday experience."
Caroline is the 2022 cadet at Border Mail. 2019 Jacoby Walkley Scholar. 2018 Quill Awards finalist.
