The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News

Government pumps up Hume Freeway and Murray Valley Highway work, with rival MP saying it's badly needed

Anthony Bunn
By Anthony Bunn
Updated September 7 2022 - 6:18am, first published 5:15am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A pothole on a southbound lane of the Hume Freeway in the North East.

A NORTH East MP has welcomed the Victorian government committing to work on the Hume Freeway and Murray Valley Highway as part of maintenance drive.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Anthony Bunn

Anthony Bunn

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.