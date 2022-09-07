A NORTH East MP has welcomed the Victorian government committing to work on the Hume Freeway and Murray Valley Highway as part of maintenance drive.
However, Tim McCurdy said more than double the $780 million set for roads across the state is needed.
Coincidentally, the Labor government stated in its media release on Wednesday that what it was providing was double the funding allocated when the Coalition was last in power in 2014.
Mr McCurdy, a Nationals politician, cautiously welcomed the latest spending.
"I'll believe it when I see it, but I'll take it on good faith that they will do that," the Ovens Valley MP said.
"They did cut $200 million out of the budget for regional roads, so where it's coming from I don't know."
Mr McCurdy said his recent driving on the Hume Freeway demonstrated the need for more work after noting pot holes that had been repaired individually rather than by bitumen sheeting across the road.
"It's real Band-Aid stuff and you can hear when you drive along, it's just about falling out of the ground as your car goes across," he said.
There are 180 projects listed to be done across the Hume Freeway, Murray Valley Highway and Goulburn Valley Highway over the next eight months.
However, the government was unable to breakdown those works to specify where exactly repairs will occur.
They will encompass rebuilding, repairing and resurfacing 140 kilometres in total, compared to 210 kilometres in the North East in 2021-22.
Labor member for Northern Victoria Jaclyn Symes stressed economic benefits of the work.
"The roads across north eastern Victoria are vital freight routes for the thousands of farmers across the region, this work will ensure they can get their goods to local and international ports safely and reliably," Ms Symes said.
The government pledge follows the Coalition staging a public vote to find Victoria's most dangerous road.
Mr McCurdy noted the Great Alpine Road's stretch from Omeo to Bairnsdale earned it to top billing, rather than its state from Wangaratta to Mount Hotham.
Nevertheless he noted it suffered from landslips and high traffic in the snow season which put pressure on the road's condition.
