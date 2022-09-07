TEDX Talk speaker and emotional fitness coach Jody Dontje will share the tricks of the trade in Albury.
Hosted by Albury Wodonga Toastmasters, Dontje will demystify the art of public speaking at three workshops today and tomorrow.
The humanitarian, teacher and entrepreneur was a finalist in Toastmasters International World Championships of Public Speaking in Nashville last month.
Dontje will run a workshop on public speaking fundamentals and pitching for community groups on Thursday night at the Albury Entertainment Centre Theatrette.
She will cover how to conquer a fear of public speaking and the components that make up a successful talk.
On Friday Dontje will run two workshops on public speaking fundamentals and levelling up public speaking skills.
Registration includes entry, workshop materials and light dinner or morning tea.
Event profits will be donated to Border Trust.
For tickets book online via eventbrite.com.au.
