Wife tells Gerogery murder trial she is still scared of her husband

The wife of a man on trial for murder says she didn't reveal her knowledge of the incident for nine years because she feared her husband.
Paul Watson's trial over the 2010 death of Gerogery man William Chaplin continues in the Supreme Court.
Advertisement
Watson's wife Samone on Wednesday said Victorian police spoke to her in July 2019.
She said they arrived unannounced to ask her about a missing person.
"I pretty much said Paul Watson killed William Chaplin," Ms Watson said on Wednesday.
When asked by her husband's lawyer, John Agius, why she didn't report the incident until that time, Ms Watson replied that she was fearful.
"I was scared of Paul Watson, and I still am scared of Paul Watson," she said.
Mr Agius noted her husband was in custody and there would be no reason for her to be scared, but Ms Watson again said she was scared.
She also said "I didn't want to get in trouble, naturally, I was scared to go to jail for it".
Ms Watson had lived in Gerogery with her husband and a younger man and said she was shown Mr Chaplin's body under a tarp.
She told the court it was the first time she had seen a body and immediately knew he was dead.
Ms Watson agreed she was shocked and taken aback by the sight.
Mr Chaplin, she said, had his eyes open and was staring at the sky, not moving, with blood above his eyebrow.
She said he appeared lifeless.
IN OTHER NEWS:
Ms Watson has admitted to stoking a bonfire used to burn his remains.
Advertisement
It's alleged the accused man later said words to the effect that "nobody is to know about this".
Ms Watson created diagrams for police showing the Main Street home in Gerogery where she had lived in 2010, the Olympic Highway, and a round yard where she saw the late man's body.
The jury was yesterday played prison recordings between the Watsons and between Ms Watson and the younger man.
Mr Agius questioned Ms Watson.
"You're trying to get even with your husband," he said.
"No, I'm being honest and truthful and telling what I know," she replied.
Advertisement
The trial will continue on Thursday.
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.