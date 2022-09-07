The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News

Coaches' attitude key to player enjoyment and retention, study shows

Victoria Ellis
By Victoria Ellis
September 7 2022 - 5:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Basketball NSW I Am A Girl scholarship holders Lisa Maginnity and Elizabeth Sayers discuss the findings from a survey into why teen girls are leaving the sport. Picture by Ash Smith.

Findings from a Border study have revealed teenage girls are quitting basketball due to the language of coaches, perceptions they're not good enough or that the sport can be cliquey.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Victoria Ellis

Victoria Ellis

Reporter

Victoria Ellis grew up on the Border and loves reporting for her home community. She is a University of Wollongong Journalism graduate. In 2018 Victoria was awarded the Bruce Gordon Scholarship for Journalism and completed a 10 week internship with WIN News Illawarra. In 2019 she was awarded The Border Mail's Cameron Thompson Scholarship, where she completed a three week internship, before taking up ongoing employment in 2021.

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.