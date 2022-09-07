Findings from a Border study have revealed teenage girls are quitting basketball due to the language of coaches, perceptions they're not good enough or that the sport can be cliquey.
Six Albury-Wodonga Basketball NSW I AM A GIRL scholarship recipients were leading the study, which aimed to find out why 50 per cent of girls leave sport entirely by the age of 17, and by age 14, many are dropping out of sports at twice the rate of boys.
Scholarship recipient Elizabeth Sayers said more than 200 female basketball players and former players from 10-years-old through to adulthood completed the survey.
She said 61 per cent of those surveyed had stopped playing by the time they were 18, in line with the other research.
"For past players (reasons for quitting) were mainly around coaches' attitude and the language that they used, so that's clearly an indicating issue around the way players don't feel welcome and they don't feel good enough," she said.
Scholarship recipient Lisa Maginnity coaches girls of all ages to play basketball and said she focussed on encouraging all players.
"I've always run an even substitution so every kid plays every game," she said.
"But that all comes down to coaches experience and a lot of them are just volunteers and parents who've been thrown in the deep end.
"If we can work around and help them with seminars and getting trained in their courses it will help."
Ms Sayers said competing commitments from work, school or other sports or basketball not being fun or enjoyable were other reasons girls identified for leaving the sport.
"There were also negative perceptions amongst those who were still playing those were essentially that sometimes it can be cliquey, there's a big gap in the ability of some teams compared to others, you don't feel like you're a good enough player and also being bullied by players or peers and they don't appreciate comments about the way they look," she said.
The study revealed there was no preference around gender of coach and of those past players surveyed, 57 per cent regretted stopping.
Ms Sayers said the scholarship recipients will meet with Basketball NSW chief executive Maria Nordstrom next month to discuss the report.
"I'm looking forward to seeing what comes of Basketball NSW and whether they take on some of the recommendations and implement them across the associations," she said.
Victoria Ellis grew up on the Border and loves reporting for her home community. She is a University of Wollongong Journalism graduate. In 2018 Victoria was awarded the Bruce Gordon Scholarship for Journalism and completed a 10 week internship with WIN News Illawarra. In 2019 she was awarded The Border Mail's Cameron Thompson Scholarship, where she completed a three week internship, before taking up ongoing employment in 2021.
