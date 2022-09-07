A NEW far northeast Australian dance company, Ginar, will bring authentic Torres Strait island music and culture to the Border.
Ginar, a Torres Strait Islander word meaning dance, weaves together live dance, music and documentary vignettes.
Ginar founder and director Bala Mosa said the show paid homage to the land and sea from the top of Australia to Papua New Guinea.
"Just like in community, our dancers are also the musicians, singers, and crafters of costumes and drums," he said.
"This authenticity, this window into what community is like, is what Ginar offers audiences. It's the difference between seeing a hand-fed croc jump at the zoo and seeing one in its natural state."
The show runs at Albury Entertainment Centre on Wednesday, October 26.
