Lavington Sports Ground looks rather different this week as the stadium prepares to host the Albury-Wodonga Football Association cup finals.
Three pitches are being marked out across the two ovals with 14 matches scheduled for Saturday's season finale.
"It's unbelievable to be here," AWFA's football operations manager Nico Mathews said.
"The other codes get a lot more funding than football does in the local area, that's no secret, and we've got to fight hard to get what we get.
"To have Albury City Council come to bat to help us fulfil that dream and give the best possible playing facilities for our kids and adults is such a bonus."
The first games kick off at 9.30am on Saturday, going through to the Division 1 men's final which starts at 6.10pm.
"We're going to see some awesome football," Mathews said.
"It doesn't matter if it's the under-12s or the Division 1 men and women, it's a great family day.
"We're the only code that does every age group in the one day.
"We're hoping for a good crowd; there's nothing like actually being at the game."
Tickets are $22 for adults, pensioners and parents of players, with under-16s accompanied by a parent admitted for free.
"We believe that represents good value," Mathews said.
"We haven't put the price up in nearly five years but, the same as everything, things go up.
"That money will go back into the local football association members.
"It doesn't get spent anywhere else but on our members and our member clubs."
