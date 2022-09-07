The prediction by authorities that Dartmouth Dam is unlikely to spill this weekend hasn't dampened the spirits of locals who are still placing friendly bets on when the overflow will happen..
The Bureau of Meteorology has forecast a 90 per cent chance of rain today through to Saturday, with 20-40mm tipped to fall today.
The forecast boosted the enthusiasm of townsfolk who have been basking in the anticipation of an imminent spill, a spectacle that hasn't been seen in 26 years.
The Murray-Darling Basin Authority, however, said, based on forecast for rain this week, the Dartmouth Dam storage level was expected to approach but not reach the spillway this weekend.
"However, if rainfall is higher than forecast there is potential for some flows over the spillway," senior director of river management Joe Davis said.
As at 7am yesterday, releases from Dartmouth Dam were 7.8 gigalitres per day and from Hume Dam 36 gigalitres per day.
Dartmouth Dam was steady at 99% full and Hume Dam slightly increasing at 96%.
Dartmouth Pub manager Aaron Scales said regulars were monitoring the forecasts.
"The dam is still sitting at the same level, it seems," Mr Scales said.
"But it looks like we're going to get a fair bit of rain in the next couple of days so people are still excited.
"And we're still getting all geared up for another busy weekend - the bookings are rolling in.
"People are just patiently waiting for the spill."
Meanwhile, in the Alpine region, as the BOM predicts snow showers on Saturday and Sunday, Falls Creek Resort said cover was still extensive with most runs open.
"The south side of the mountain still has particularly amazing cover," a resort spokeswoman said.
"Every car still needs to carry chains during the declared snow season which doesn't end until October 2."
