The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News

Dartmouth Dam hasn't spilled over yet as locals place their bets

TH
By Ted Howes
September 7 2022 - 5:45pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Murray-Darling Basin Authority says based on forecast rain this week, the Dartmouth Dam storage level was expected to approach but not reach the spillway this weekend.

The prediction by authorities that Dartmouth Dam is unlikely to spill this weekend hasn't dampened the spirits of locals who are still placing friendly bets on when the overflow will happen..

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
TH

Ted Howes

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.