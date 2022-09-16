Rural living at its best in Table Top

BED 6 | BATH 4 | CAR 2
Take in views of Table Top Mountain from a quality home set on 4.27 acres at 86 Alexandra Way.
"This is a timeless lifestyle property in a highly-regarded Table Top precinct location, an opportunity presents itself to live amongst the gumtrees, whilst being a finger click to all the amenities Albury has to offer," selling agent Tom Hanrahan said.
"This property adjoins a Travelling Stock Reserve which offers privacy and recreational pursuits."
Enter the home via the double wooden doors. Be drawn to the outdoor entertaining area from the oversized dining room complete with a serving nook to the family kitchen.
The spacious kitchen has been finished with natural-stone bench tops, 900mm Omega gas cooking appliances, Omega dishwasher and stainless-steel sink and taps.
Adjacent to the kitchen is the open-plan main living area, generously warmed via a Saxon combustion wood heater.
The main bedroom offers an ensuite with walk-through wardrobe and double-glass doors leading to the pool and entertainment area.
There are two spacious bedrooms and a family bathroom, with a deep bath, shower and toilet, while a designated study completes this wing.
The western wing offers two bedrooms, one with ensuite, built-in wardrobe and access to the pool area and the other with walk-in wardrobe. There's also another bathroom.
There's an open-plan living area with a second kitchen, complete with ample bench space, gas cooking and Omega appliances dining area and large living area.
Tucked behind the second kitchen and next to a Solitaire wood combustion heater is a full dark-walled theatre room finished with fresh cinematic carpet and a separate split system.
Outside, the north-facing alfresco area offers a heated Cyclone spa and self-cleaning, self-levelling and solar-heated swimming pool which is complimented by the outlook to Table Top mountain
Landscaping has been thoughtfully created with a standing rock wall at the back, taking full advantage of existing boulders.
A huge shed sits behind the home positioned to not hinder the complete 180 degree views this property has to offer.
The land is divided into three main paddocks.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.