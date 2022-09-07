The Border Mail
Dog owner cooperating with Wodonga council staff after incident at park

By Blair Thomson
September 7 2022 - 6:45am
An image of the dog and its owner at Les Stone Park on Monday afternoon.

Wodonga Council staff are investigating an incident in which a dog reportedly rushed people in Les Stone Park on Monday afternoon.

