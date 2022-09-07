Dog owner cooperating with Wodonga council staff after incident at park

Wodonga Council staff are investigating an incident in which a dog reportedly rushed people in Les Stone Park on Monday afternoon.
A woman reported on social media that the dog's owner had agitated the animal, which appeared to be a Staffordshire Bull Terrier, before letting it run free.
The dog reportedly tried to attack the woman and her own dog.
Other people stepped in to assist.
The council's environment and community protection manager Mark Verbaken said the dog's owner "is cooperating with council".
"The appropriate action will be taken once statements are received and the investigation is completed," he said.
"Council rules require all dog owners to ensure their dogs are kept on a leash, except in designated off-leash areas."
The woman who made the Facebook post also said she had reported the matter to police.
Police could not be reached for comment.
The complaint follows a series of recent dog attacks reported on the Border.
The large dog had leapt from the open window of a car driving past her at Diamond Park to attack Missi.
