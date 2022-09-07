Two Albury teenagers have been reported missing by police on Wednesday afternoon in separate incidents.
Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Dante Pearson, 16, or Isaac Robinson, 13, is asked to contact Albury Police on (02) 6023 9299 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
Dante was seen leaving a home on Regina Avenue, North Albury about 3am on Friday and last sighted at an Albury skate park on David Street about 2pm Tuesday.
Isaac was last seen leaving Ainslie Avenue, Lavington, on Thursday and has not contacted family since.
NSW Police confirmed the situations were not related.
"Dante is described as being of Caucasian appearance, about 170 centimetres tall, of slim build and has a long brown mullet," police said in a statement.
"At the time he was last seen, Dante was wearing a camouflage jacket, black pants, white runners and a red cap.
"He was also carrying a red satchel and riding a blue scooter."
Police described Isaac as being of Caucasian appearance, approximately 170 centimetres tall, of thin build, with a red mullet and freckles.
"It's believed Isaac may have travelled across the border into Victoria and is known to frequent the Wangaratta and Benalla areas," police said.
Police and the boys' families hold concerns because of the missing teenagers' ages.
Police released pictures of Dante and Isaac as part of the appeal for information.
