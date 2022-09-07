Police say second missing Albury teenager now located, safe and well

Advertisement
UPDATE, 9am:
Police say a 13-year-old boy last seen leaving Ainslie Avenue, Lavington on Thursday has been found.
"Following inquiries and a public appeal, the boy was located safe and well at a fast food restaurant in Wangaratta, Victoria, about 5pm yesterday," police said in a statement on Thursday.
"Police would like to thank the public and media for their assistance."
UPDATE: Albury police confirmed on Thursday morning one of the teenage boys, the 16-year-old, has been located.
EARLIER: Two Albury teenagers have been reported missing by police on Wednesday afternoon in separate incidents.
NSW Police also issued descriptions of the missing 16-year-old and 13-year-old and confirmed the situations were not related.
Police released pictures of the two teenagers as part of the appeal for information.
