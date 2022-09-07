A young mother who got addicted to painkillers after injuring her back has been warned she faced jail for lying to a doctor to get a codeine prescription
She could avoid that only if she got assessed by NSW Community Corrections, Albury Local Court heard on Wednesday.
Tioni Webb could not, magistrate Roger Prowse told her, be relied on to tell the truth about herself given the lies she told to get the prescription.
"In the absence of a sentence assessment report, you will be locked up," he told the 28-year-old.
"The court may be reluctant to accept anything you say unless it's verified by someone else."
Before adjourning sentencing to October 19, Mr Prowse reminded Webb of the serious consequences of not doing what she had been told to do.
"If you don't report (to Community Corrections), (and there's) no report, it's out the back, bang," he said, referring to the courtroom door that led to the cells.
Webb, of Yarramba Crescent, North Albury, pleaded guilty to obtain a prescription by false representation, obtain or attempt to obtain a prohibited drug by false representation and supply a small quantity of a prohibited drug.
Webb went to the Gardens Medical Centre in Albury on May 23 about 6.10pm, telling a GP she needed codeine for a soft tissue injury.
This was booked under the fictitious name of Terri Dalziel.
Webb was already banned from the clinic and had been flagged as having an opiate addiction.
The doctor gave her a prescription for 10 tablets, which she had filled 15 minutes later at Chemist Warehouse.
Meanwhile, the doctor realised Webb had used a false identity and so contacted the pharmacy.
The pharmacist called police, who were given a copy of the script and CCTV footage.
Police later went to Webb's home, where she admitted to her crime, told them of her addiction and explained how she previously had failed to get a prescription in her own name after visiting several GPs.
She had already taken four of the tablets and given six to her partner.
Defence lawyer Sascha McCorriston said Webb was now clean of her addiction.
