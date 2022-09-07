Myrtleford co-coach Jake Sharp has opened up about the club's terrible injury run in the Ovens and Murray Football League.
Advertisement
The Saints used 44 players during the home and away season, bowing out to Wangaratta Rovers in last Sunday's elimination final.
Sharp and fellow mentor Dawson Simpson had been noble all season, refusing to publicly use injuries as an excuse.
But the coaching staff admits it caused an enormous drain on the club.
"It's been a horrid run, to select three or four of our injured players, which is upwards of 15 plus, would have been handy," Sharp revealed.
The co-coaches formed part of the injury curse.
Sharp underwent yet another knee reconstruction, just six games after returning from anterior cruciate ligament damage suffered in June, 2021.
Simpson also had a knee complaint and didn't play after round 12, while former Western Bulldogs' captain Ryan Griffen (knee) and Elijah Wales (hamstring) also missed the final.
In the final itself, Josh Muraca was the team's best until injured, but courageously played on, while Sam Martyn was carrying ribs from the week before where he was almost assisted from the ground, but stayed on.
Despite the injury woes, the Saints battled back from 48 points down against Rovers in the third term to close the gap to 16 points late.
"Our group has only ever given all year with the adversity we faced and I think that's a reflection of the last quarter," Sharp stated proudly.
"To have our reserve grade and senior grade in finals alone, with the adversity we've faced, shows how talented our list is."
It's the first time since 2006 both open-age teams made finals.
It's believed the Saints have never had all three grades in finals after joining the O and M in 1950.
IN OTHER NEWS:
And while Myrtleford used 44 players during the regular season, it's emerged Wodonga Raiders posted 100 for the reserve grade outfit.
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Advertisement
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.