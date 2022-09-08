Convicted methamphetamine dealer confined to jail until appeal in District Court

A North Albury man jailed for his key role in a major methamphetamine supply ring has failed to get bail after appealing his sentence.
Kieran James Hindle wanted to be released from custody in the lead-up to his appeal to the District Court in Albury.
Advertisement
Magistrate Sally McLaughlin recently sentenced Hindle to 21 months' jail, with a release date on parole of May 19, 2023.
IN OTHER NEWS:
Hindle, 33, of Wantigong Street, then lodged a severity appeal.
On Wednesday he appeared before magistrate Roger Prowse via a video link to jail.
While accepting it was his legal right to do so, Mr Prowse doubted Hindle's appeal would succeed.
"What does he hope to get in the District Court, a round of applause?" he asked defence lawyer Sascha McCorriston.
Ms McCorriston replied that her client just hoped to get a reduced sentence for the 12 prohibited drug supply charges, plus some driving matters.
"Drugs certainly have been an issue for him," she said of the context in which Hindle had committed his offences.
"Perhaps a lengthy intensive corrections order, with community service, would be an option for Mr Hindle."
In arguing for appeals bail, Ms McCorriston said Hindle had employment lined up should he be released and could live with his girlfriend in Glenroy.
Also, his father had offered a $2000 cash surety and his mother would soon need his help when his father underwent two major operations.
But Mr Prowse said that given Hindle's record and "the material before the court" there was "absolutely no possibility" of bail.
Hindle was involved in the supply of more than 70 grams of methamphetamine, the deals taking place in the North Albury home of his principal supplier.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Advertisement
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.