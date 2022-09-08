Teen told big sister 'I'll smash the house' before turning up and headbutting door

A Lavington woman watched as her teenage brother headbutted a screen door before arming himself with a metal pole, a court has heard.
The incident took place in front of her children, which frightened the 24-year-old.
Advertisement
"She felt intimidated," police have told Albury Local Court magistrate Roger Prowse, of Robert Blake Devlin's behaviour on July 6.
IN OTHER NEWS:
Devlin went to his sister's home around 9pm that day, though about 10 minutes earlier he threatened over the phone that he was "going to come around and smash the house up".
Mr Prowse said it all could have been avoided had there been slightly different circumstances.
"That's the thing; had he headbutted the right door he wouldn't have threatened his sister, and he wouldn't be here," he said, referring to a scenario involving a solid front door, "or he could just not do it again. What one does he want to pick?"
Defence lawyer Paul Keane said the "not again" option.
"That's good," Mr Prowse replied.
Mr Prowse told Devlin if he had moved even slightly towards his sister while holding the pole, "I would have locked you up because the court doesn't tolerate people threatening other people at all, let alone family members".
Devlin, 19, of Binder Crescent, Wodonga, pleaded guilty to intimidation.
The court was told Devlin had kept his unregistered car at his sister's Resolution Street home while it was for sale.
She was happy with the arrangement at first.
But recently she became frustrated by the car still being at home "after such a lengthy" period of time, still unsold.
Devlin was convicted and placed on an 18-month community corrections order, with supervision.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Advertisement
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.