Albury star Fletcher Carroll is free to play in Sunday's sudden death semi-final against Wangaratta Rovers after a striking charge was dismissed on Wednesday night by the Ovens and Murray Football League tribunal.
Advertisement
Carroll had pleaded not guilty to the charge of intentionally striking Yarrawonga's Harry Wheeler during the second quarter of last Saturday's qualifying final.
"We have to be reasonably satisfied that an event (a strike) did occur, we can't reach that level of satisfaction," tribunal chairman Wayne Taylor announced.
Video evidence was used, showing Carroll trying to run past Wheeler to move forward.
As the pair were together, the reporting umpire stated he saw "a right clenched fist to the side of the head".
When Wheeler, by telephone, was told the umpire's evidence said he had been struck in the head, he replied: "That's incorrect".
IN OTHER NEWS:
When further quizzed about "groaning", he admitted, "trying to get a free kick".
Wheeler's season appears over after undergoing AC joint surgery, sustained during the final quarter.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.