Albury's Fletcher Carroll has had a striking charge dismissed by tribunal

Andrew Moir
By Andrew Moir
Updated September 7 2022 - 11:39am, first published 7:30am
Albury's Fletcher Carroll stated during the hearing he had never been reported in his career. Wodonga coach Jordan Taylor, a spectator at the game, provided evidence for Carroll.

Albury star Fletcher Carroll is free to play in Sunday's sudden death semi-final against Wangaratta Rovers after a striking charge was dismissed on Wednesday night by the Ovens and Murray Football League tribunal.

