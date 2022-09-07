The Border Mail
Home/Sport/AFL

Jindera midfielder Lachie Dight charged by match review panel on striking charge

Brent Godde
By Brent Godde
Updated September 7 2022 - 8:20am, first published 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jindera midfielder Lachie Dight will face the tribunal on Thursday night.

Jindera midfielder Lachie Dight will front the Hume league tribunal on Thursday night.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Brent Godde

Brent Godde

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.