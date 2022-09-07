Jindera midfielder Lachie Dight will front the Hume league tribunal on Thursday night.
Dight has been charged by the match review panel for striking Rand-Walbundrie-Walla's Kurt Jensen.
The incident occurred during the third-quarter of the Bulldogs and Giants first semi-final clash at Howlong on Sunday.
League operations manager Dalton Wegener said Rand-Walbundrie-Walla had requested the league look at the footage of the incident.
"Rand-Walbundrie-Walla requested that the match review panel view footage of the incident," Wegener said.
"The match review panel deemed that the incident warranted a two-match suspension.
"The player involved then requested that the case be heard by the tribunal which is on Thursday night."
The Bulldogs will be sweating on the outcome with any penalty meaning Dight will miss the preliminary final against Holbrook at Walbundrie on Saturday.
Giants' Charlie Williams accepted a one-week set penalty for striking Bulldog Michael Darcy in a separate incident after being reported by the central umpire.
