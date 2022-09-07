Early childhood educators from Albury-Wodonga, Wagga, Numurkah and Wangaratta walked off the job on Wednesday, joining a nation-wide strike for pay and workplace reform.
The one-day industrial action, which is estimated to have forced the closure of more than 1000 centres across the country, coincided with Early Childhood Educators Day.
Fittingly, striking educators set up a face-painting stall at Woodland Grove in Wodonga, with provisions of snacks, signs, flyers and noisemakers for their supporters and passersby.
The United Workers Union's Big Steps campaign calls on the federal government to reform the sector in areas of pay and workplace conditions, demanding that early childhood education be valued as part of the wider education system and recognised as a qualified and experienced workforce.
Many early childhood educators in Australia earn close to the minimum wage, with the entry level award paying $21.85.
Rebecca Smith, the director of a childcare centre, said the uncompetitive pay and strained workplace conditions were discouraging people from joining the workforce.
"We have been struggling. We have had jobs advertised for over 12 months," Ms Smith said.
"If we have to close rooms or tell families to keep their children at home, that is what we have to do. Unfortunately we are at that stage where we don't have the casual staff to cover."
The federal government's childcare subsidy reforms, investing $5.4 billion to lift the maximum childcare subsidy rate to 90 per cent for the first child in care, are expected in July 2023.
Samantha Sharpe, who has worked as an educator for over 20 years, said reform was needed urgently to retain and attract the staff needed for the workforce.
"We have the chance for real reform," Ms Sharpe told the crowd.
"Without listening to our educators, the government will not be able to deliver on its promise of making early education more accessible to more parents because there will be no educators left in the sector."
Research released ahead of the strike described a "workforce in crisis," with 88 per cent reporting they could not see a long-term future in the sector.
More than 95 per cent said the pressure caused by staffing shortages in early education were impacting the quality of care and education outcomes for children.
Rebecca Smith said staff in her centre were experiencing burnout from juggling increased workloads and staff shortages on top of their role as educators.
"We all know the impact of calling in sick, what that is going to look like for the centre. You can hear the guilt in their voice when they are calling in," she said.
"The first five years are really important for brain development. Having high-quality learning access for all children, it sets them up for life.
"You have to have a real passion to get into early childhood."
