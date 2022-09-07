Beechworth is sweating on the availability of giant forward Jai 'In The Sky' Middleton ahead of its preliminary final clash with Kiewa-Sandy Creek on Saturday.
Middleton appeared to hurt his calf during the second-quarter of last weekend's second semi-final clash against Chiltern.
Advertisement
The 200cm plus giant made a brief appearance in the third term with his calf heavily taped but spent most of the second-half on the interchange.
Bushrangers co-coach Tom Cartledge said they would give Middleton every chance to prove his fitness ahead of the do-or-die final.
"Jai is under a bit of an injury cloud but we will give him every opportunity to get himself right," Cartledge said.
"It's a bit of a tricky injury and we still haven't got a confirmed diagnosis of what the problem is.
"The big fella is committed to the cause and has been seeking the advice of everyone under the sun on the Border for the right treatment.
"We have got our fingers crossed that he will be right to go."
If Middleton is ruled out the Bushrangers may toy with the idea of recalling key defender Mitch Anderson despite lacking match fitness.
Anderson hasn't played since round 12 with family commitments.
Although a key defender, Anderson could play forward to provide another tall marking target.
Otherwise he could play his customary role in defence and allow the versatile Kayde Surrey to play in attack.
ALSO IN SPORT
Cartledge said Anderson was an ace up the Bushies' sleeve that they may be forced to play on the weekend.
"There is a chance we could use that card and play Mitch, for sure," he said.
"Mitch has recently welcomed a new arrival into the family so we have been giving him all the space he needs to adapt.
"There's no doubt Mitch is in our best side."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Advertisement
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.