Wangaratta will be out to prove a point under the lights on cup final night.
The 2019 league and cup champions have been knocked off their perch this season, with Albury United taking the title ahead of runners-up Cobram Roar.
But there's plenty of pride still in the red and black, with Devils captain Lachlan Campbell insisting his side remains a force to be reckoned with.
"Everyone's up and about," Campbell said.
"We really want to prove our point and put a final stamp on the league this year, to say we've been contenders all year and we're really there to fight for it.
"We shot ourselves in the foot early in the season but we've come back stronger and fitter than ever.
"We're all there for it.
"There's no player in the squad that looks down on anyone else, we're all good mates and we all want the same thing.
"You look to your big players in the big games but you look to the younger, less experienced ones as well.
"We need them to step up - and they will."
Wangaratta's powers of recovery were put to the test in a dramatic semi-final against Cobram on Saturday, when the hosts led 2-1 with just five minutes remaining.
However, Ethan Whiley's equaliser set up a grandstand finish before Liam Nash struck the winner in stoppage-time.
"The fight and courage that all the players showed was amazing," Campbell said.
"We fought hard, we never dropped our heads, we set ourselves to a goal and we got there.
"It almost felt like the grand final itself in that moment.
"As soon as the whistle blew and the crowd ran on and everyone was getting around, it was amazing.
"We just want to replicate that again this weekend."
Saturday night's game, which kicks off at 6.10pm, is the latest instalment in a rivalry which has come to the boil over the last two years.
"It's always a good match-up against United," Campbell said.
"The boys are excited to get into it and it'll be a great game.
"It will come down to whichever midfield can take control of the game first.
"Everyone's determined and we're all here for the one collective reason."
