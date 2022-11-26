Access to health care and services is one of the biggest challenges for rural, remote and regional Australians, but an award-winning heart and lung health recovery program in the North East has been working to close the gap between country and city health outcomes.
Alpine Health's Pulmonary and Cardiac Exercise and Education (PACE) program was established in 2018 to improve the health of patients with heart or lung conditions.
Like many health programs across the nation, PACE delivers one-on-one assessments, education sessions, exercise classes and individual home-based exercise plans to improve patient health.
But what makes the program "incredibly unique" is that it is delivered under a public and private partnership.
PACE co-ordinator Roslyn Bloomer said when the program first started it was the first public private partnership in Australia to have a heart and lung rehabilitation program run together.
"It's funded by the Murray Primary Health Network and Alpine Health are the governing body for the program," she said.
"But we also have Ovens Valley Physio and Pilates and Kiewa Valley Sports and Spinal Physiotherapy and Equilibre Health who all partnered together with Alpine Health to put the proposal together for the PHN to begin with.
"They all agreed they'd work together if they got the funding, in order to deliver the program to the Alpine Shire, which is really impressive."
Ms Bloomer said previously most people had to travel to Albury-Wodonga, Wangaratta or a metro area like Melbourne for their heart or lung rehabilitation program.
"We've been lucky to secure the funding for a combined cardiac and pulmonary rehabilitation program for the Alpine Shire, so people now no longer have to drive over 100km to get to their pulmonary and cardiac rehabilitation," she said.
Ms Bloomer said it was also uncommon to have a pulmonary and cardiac rehabilitation combined into one program, but the PACE team had found it to be effective as there was significant cross-over between the two areas of health.
Patients can access the program, which runs three day a week across Mount Beauty, Bright and Myrtleford, at the respective participating physio or therapist practice.
For Bright resident Joe Gasperoni, being able to access the PACE program in his home town was a breath of fresh air.
Mr Gasperoni has had a long history of ill-health, including battles with testicular cancer and liver cancer, which meant he was often travelling to and from Melbourne for treatment.
In March this year he experienced a series of heart attacks, but to his relief, Mr Gasperoni was able to complete his recovery and rehabilitation with the PACE program in Bright instead of driving three and a half hours each way to get to and from Melbourne for treatment.
"They are great," he said.
"The minute I got out of hospital the doctors turned around and said to me 'we've got something going on up here, why don't you get involved in this PACE thing?'"
"At the moment I'm getting a hip replacement ... I'm still 60 so I'm still fine to drive, but once I get this hip operation I can't drive anymore for a few months.
"So imagine people with heart attacks - we're not allowed to drive for the first three or four months. Could you imagine if they had to go to Melbourne?
"It would be hard even with me, my wife doesn't drive so it was all depending on me or public transport to get anywhere."
Similarly, fellow Bright resident Audrey Edmondson said having access to the program close to home was essential.
The 84-year-old former school teacher has had heart problems over the last few years, which have impacted her ability to walk.
Ms Edmondson doesn't drive, so getting around can be difficult.
"The program's so good," she said.
"On Tuesdays I used to go to indoor bowling and then I could go to the exercises with Julie and it was really convenient."
To have the rehabilitation program here was just remarkable, so convenient, it made you appreciate how lucky we are to have such talented useful people in the town- Audrey Edmondson
Ms Edmondson compared the easy access of the PACE program with her attempts to access a falls prevention clinic in Wangaratta, an hour drive from Bright.
"(The falls clinic) required getting a community accessibility car and having to pay $60 for that," she said.
"Alternatively, having to catch the bus and when you got to Wangaratta, you'd have to pay a taxi to get to the hospital and the same in reverse on the way back.
"So to have the rehabilitation program here was just remarkable, so convenient, it made you appreciate how lucky we are to have such talented useful people in the town."
The PACE program also received the 2020 HESTA Award Team Excellence in Allied Health, a huge honour in a competitive nationwide field.
The program was nominated by the Australian Cardiovascular and Rehabilitation Association (ACRA) scientific committee as one of the top four in their field.
Earlier this year, representatives from the team were invited to speak at the ACRA 2022 Annual Scientific Meeting Conference on the Gold Coast. They presented in the Clinical Practice Prize round and were selected as the winners by international guest speaker and cardiologist Dr Kelly McCants.
Ms Bloomer said one of the reasons the program received the award was because through the 2019-20 summer bushfires and COVID-19 lockdowns the team managed to never stop the program.
"A lot of programs around the country had to cease their programs," she said.
"But we offered telehealth, telephone consults, video conferencing ... lots of different initiatives to make sure we were still supporting those clients in that time."
Additionally, Ms Bloomer said data collections showed marked improvements in some areas of the PACE clients' health.
"In terms of their activity levels and in terms of their progress and in terms of their own subjective thoughts on how their quality of life was going," she said,
"We weren't actually losing ground or we were even progressing patients in some areas - threefold in terms of the amount of physical activity they were doing - even though we were offering a remote program in the middle of a pandemic in a state of emergency."
Kiewa Valley Sports and Spinal Physiotherapy's Fiona Miller added: "Our clients have had amazing results across the board, with many of them reporting that the quality of life and even relationships with others, have improved whilst coping with a chronic disease."
Ms Bloomer said the PACE program public and private partnership model could be replicated in other rural, remote and regional areas to improve patient health and access to services.
"It is doable as long as you're all on the same page and striving for the same goal and you all the want the same thing," she said.
"It's definitely applicable for any other small rural area, if they've got the funding and they've got the collaborative team to put it together, it's a really good program and we're getting really good results."
Ovens Valley Physio and Pilates physiotherapist Julie Blake agreed with Ms Bloomer, saying the program could be replicated elsewhere.
"It's a great way to make sure there's access to services," she said.
"Without this partnership people would be needing to get to Wangaratta from Harrietville or Albury-Wodonga from Mount Beauty or further up the valley.
"That's a big ask when you've just had a heart attack and surgery, so maybe people wouldn't end up attending if that was the case.
"We're hopeful that what we've been able to do and show might help other areas in similar situations to be able to provide a similar service."
The program has delivered to more than 500 patients.
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Victoria Ellis grew up on the Border and loves reporting for her home community. She is a University of Wollongong Journalism graduate. In 2018 Victoria was awarded the Bruce Gordon Scholarship for Journalism and completed a 10 week internship with WIN News Illawarra. In 2019 she was awarded The Border Mail's Cameron Thompson Scholarship, where she completed a three week internship, before taking up ongoing employment in 2021.
Victoria Ellis grew up on the Border and loves reporting for her home community. She is a University of Wollongong Journalism graduate. In 2018 Victoria was awarded the Bruce Gordon Scholarship for Journalism and completed a 10 week internship with WIN News Illawarra. In 2019 she was awarded The Border Mail's Cameron Thompson Scholarship, where she completed a three week internship, before taking up ongoing employment in 2021.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.