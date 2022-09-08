Yarrawonga residents and businesses have thrown their support behind a petition to address safety concerns around new pedestrian crossings in the town.
Recent works on Belmore Street have led to the construction of crossings at entry and exit points of multiple roundabouts, which many people think has increased danger for motorists and pedestrians.
Advertisement
James Brogan helped set up the petition with Ovens Valley MP Tim McCurdy and said it was "an accident waiting to happen" if nothing was done.
"If you're trying to get across Witt Street for instance, you're fighting pedestrian crossings, one on each side of Witt Street, plus the main street traffic coming up and back. It's a complete disaster," Mr Brogan said.
"I've heard there's been a couple of accidents, but somebody is going get bowled over for sure.
IN OTHER NEWS:
"You're trying to get across an intersection and dodge cars and watch for pedestrians at the same time."
Mr Brogan claimed no community consultation was undertaken before the work started.
Regional Roads Victoria said the project was communicated by letter drops to businesses and residents, posts on social media and its website and direct responses to enquiries from the community and stakeholders.
"As part of the improvements to Belmore St, zebra crossings have been installed along with a number of speed humps to improve safety," Department of Transport Hume region director Steve Bowmaker said.
"The Department of Transport completed a full assessment of Belmore Street and found zebra crossings were needed to improve safety for pedestrians at these busy intersections."
Yarrawonga News and Gifts owner Sue Castelow has a hard copy of the petition in her store and has had customers come in specifically to sign it.
"A lot of the older residents are very unhappy just because of the danger to them as they're walking to the pedestrian crossing and the cars are just going straight through them," she said.
"I saw a lady on a scooter go straight onto the crossing and a car nearly took her out.
"A lot of people have been saying the tourist season will be a gridlock."
Mr Brogan didn't dispute the need for crossings, but would like them to be moved.
Mr McCurdy said the petition had been well supported with more than six pages of signatures on the paper version and 250 online.
Advertisement
"We have uncovered a minefield and the community is wanting answers and wanting change," he said.
"Pedestrian safety is so important, as is keeping a very busy Belmore Street moving.
"I encourage all Yarrawonga residents and visitors to sign the petition."
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Advertisement
I like to tell the stories of great people in our communities. Email: beau.greenway@austcommunitymedia.com.au
I like to tell the stories of great people in our communities. Email: beau.greenway@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.