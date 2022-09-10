The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News

Wodonga couple achieve property dream, start with big clean-up

Caroline Tung
By Caroline Tung
Updated September 10 2022 - 3:15am, first published 2:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Wodonga first home buyer's big clean-up

Despite food scraps, empty takeaway containers and 60cm of waste greeting them at the door, a couple in their 20s did not let that stop them from realising their home ownership dream.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Caroline Tung

Caroline Tung

Journalist

Caroline is the 2022 cadet at Border Mail. 2019 Jacoby Walkley Scholar. 2018 Quill Awards finalist.

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.