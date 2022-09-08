The Border Mail
Home/News/Court and Crime

Albury man appeals sentence but fails to get bail while waiting District Court hearing

By Albury Court
September 8 2022 - 5:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sean Patrick Devlin

A man jailed for an attack inside an Albury pub where one of his blows also struck the victim's girlfriend had wished police "good luck" in prosecuting him.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.