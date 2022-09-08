A man jailed for an attack inside an Albury pub where one of his blows also struck the victim's girlfriend had wished police "good luck" in prosecuting him.
Sean Patrick Devlin went to ground in the wake of the assault in Albury's Zed Bar on August 6.
He had followed a mate across the bar to where that second man was talking to the victim.
Within 10 seconds he repeatedly punched the victim and, in so doing, also struck his girlfriend to the face.
The fight continued into another room before being broken up by security, who kicked Devlin out.
Albury Local Court heard Devlin refused to tell police his location when they found his mobile number and gave him a call 12 days later.
But there won't be any problem finding him for the next five months, the length of his non-parole period in jail.
Devlin, a 36-year-old landscape gardener, was handed an aggregate sentence of eight months' jail after pleading guilty to two common assault charges.
The Albury man tried to argue he was sticking up for his mate and was reacting to the victim's aggression.
But magistrate Roger Prowse rejected this as "unmitigated rubbish:.
Mr Prowse said even if there was an element of provocation, self-defence was not involved. If there was, he said, he would have pleaded not guilty to the charges, but he didn't.
Mr Prowse told Devlin he clearly had "no regard" for the woman, who "did not deserve to snotted by anyone, especially you".
Defence lawyer Sascha McCorriston lodged a severity appeal to the District Court.
An appeals bail application failed.
While the police facts stated Devlin did not know the man he punched, Ms McCorriston submitted they did and that her client had reacted to a claimed comment from the victim of "do you want to have a go too?".
But Mr Prowse said there was "a history between me and other people and I don't leap down and belt them".
Devlin's appeal will be mentioned before the District Court in Albury on October 18.
