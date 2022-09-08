The Albury SES also will be able to provide advice on the possible impact of flooding.
Advertisement
Unit commander Curtis Kishere said the day aimed to increase the community's awareness of the vital role played by the SES.
"We want to get the word out to our community about who we are," he said.
"We are already ramping things up for the day, and we want people to learn who we are and what the local SES do.
"Hopefully we get some new members out of the day too."
IN OTHER NEWS:
The event will run from 10am to 2pm, with a free sausage sizzle, equipment demonstrations, and unit tours.
There will also be face painting, live music, a coffee van and ice cream.
Media officer Britt Lloyd said the open day was important for familiarisation.
"It's important for people to know who we are and put a face to the same," she said.
The event will be held at 1 Hoffman Road, Thurgoona at the Albury unit.
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.