Fish and platypus populations back in Cudgewa Creek thanks to regeneration

It's hoped a regeneration project along an Upper Murray creek will help endangered species like the platypus, Macquarie Perch fish and Murray Cod come back stronger after the 2019/2020 summer fires.
The ongoing project along Germans Road Reserve at Cudgewa has seen trees planted, rocks and logs used to stabilise the creek bank, fencing put up to keep out livestock and the removal of large fallen trees burned in the fires.
North East Catchment Management Authority senior project officer Andrew Briggs said the bushfires had caused significant destruction to the waterway, the surrounding environment and its inhabitants, such as the platypus, Macquarie Perch fish and Murray Cod.
But there was a silver lining, he said.
"The fires actually reduced the overall number of predators in the system," he said.
"That means it's a good opportunity to do things like reintroduce Macquarie Perch, because there's less predators in there to eat them."
The Macquarie Perch are a threatened species, which have been extinct within the Cudgewa Creek for about 50 years.
Mr Briggs said decades before that the species was once abundant in the area.
He said earlier this year about 15,000 Macquarie Perch fingerlings were released into the creek.
"This is hugely exciting to try to get that species established where they'd been extinct for so long," he said.
"We're looking forward to over the next few years being able to release more Macquarie Perch and try to build up a population in the creek.
"It will be pretty ground breaking if we can achieve it, it's a major undertaking."
Mr Briggs said platypus and Murray Cod populations in the creek were also recovering since the regeneration works had started.
"The Murray Cod population has been decimated, not wiped out by the fires," he said.
"We've been up there surveying ever since the fires, yearly, and what we've observed is the Murray Cod population starting to rebuild, we know they've been spawning.
"And the platypus we know have survived the fires in Cudgewa Creek, which is excellent, so we're just doing what we can to help ongoing recovery."
In addition to the NECMA, a number of other organisations and individuals are participating in the regeneration project to improve the species' habitat, including Towong Shire Council, Upper Murray Landcare, and the Department of Water, Land and Environment.
Victoria Ellis grew up on the Border and loves reporting for her home community. She is a University of Wollongong Journalism graduate. In 2018 Victoria was awarded the Bruce Gordon Scholarship for Journalism and completed a 10 week internship with WIN News Illawarra. In 2019 she was awarded The Border Mail's Cameron Thompson Scholarship, where she completed a three week internship, before taking up ongoing employment in 2021.
