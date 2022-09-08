Holbrook coach Matt Sharp has declared himself a certain starter against Jindera in Saturday's preliminary final at Walbundrie.
The inspirational leader missed the Brookers' encouraging 16-point loss to raging flag favourite Osborne last weekend with a hamstring complaint.
Sharp said his specialist had given him the green light to play on Thursday after having the customary 21-days rest required for a standard hamstring injury.
"I will definitely play and I just got ticked off by the specialist," Sharp said.
"I might be getting into the twilight of my career but it's still only a 21-day recovery despite my age."
Sharp conceded he was frustrated coaching from the sidelines last weekend and watching the Tigers overrun his side after more than matching the perennial powerhouse during the first-half.
"Obviously I wanted to be out there and I rate myself as a player first and then coach," he said.
"I like to do my coaching Monday to Friday and I still get a thrill waking up Saturday morning knowing I get to run out on the ground with my mates.
"I guess the inner kid in me is still alive."
The Brookers keep closing the gap on Osborne each meeting after losing margins of 49, 21 and 16-points in their three encounters so far.
Sharp said the KPI's from the second semi-final clash were encouraging.
"I was really happy with our KPI's and we had more than 80 tackles," he said.
"But to be honest, in terms of reviewing the game, watching it again and speaking about it, it's not on our agenda.
"We haven't really touched on it and I've made it 100 percent clear to the players and the coaching group that our focus is solely on beating Jindera on Saturday."
Sharp was an interested onlooker at Howlong on Sunday watching Jindera overrun Rand-Walbundrie-Walla in the first semi-final.
"Jindera impressed me," Sharp said.
"They have got some dangerous tall forwards, some good runners and they have the ability to defend as well as attack from across half-back.
"Willo (Andrew Wilson) has got his troops firing at the right time and we respect the opposition 100 percent.
"We are mindful that they have been below full-strength in our two previous encounters so far this season.
"So as far as training and preparation, it's no different to last week and know Jindera have been there and done that in finals.
"I saw Willo was quick to assume the underdog tag earlier in the week but we won't be reading too much into that.
"We know that Jindera's best is more than good enough to beat us."
