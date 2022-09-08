The Border Mail
Holbrook coach Matt Sharp declares himself a certain starter against Jindera in the preliminary final

Brent Godde
By Brent Godde
Updated September 8 2022 - 3:10am, first published 2:30am
Holbrook is set to welcome back inspirational coach Matt Sharp from a hamstring complaint on the weekend when the play Jindera in the preliminary final.

Holbrook coach Matt Sharp has declared himself a certain starter against Jindera in Saturday's preliminary final at Walbundrie.

