For a third straight year, a North East winery has produced a limited release wine to raise funds for the Border's cancer centre.
Cofield Wines confirmed $10 from each bottle of its new sparkling pearl variety will be donated to the Albury Wodonga Regional Cancer Centre Trust Fund.
Owner Damien Cofield said it was "extremely rewarding" given his family connection to the centre.
"I witnessed first-hand the amazing job they did with mum (Karen Cofield)". She passed away from breast cancer in 2017 after having the support of the cancer centre," Mr Cofield said.
The winery has teamed up with artist Laurae Healy to create this year's label, with each bottle featuring a unique piece of her "sparkling waterfall" design.
"I've lost five family members over the years to various types of cancer and feel that many people are affected by cancer or know someone who has been," she said.
Cofield Wines has raised $35,000 through its limited releases with its rare rose in 2020 and sunshine pinot grigio in 2021 popular choices.
I like to tell the stories of great people in our communities. Email: beau.greenway@austcommunitymedia.com.au
