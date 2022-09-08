Two more men have charged in relation to a series of commercial burglaries in Wodonga and Beechworth in recent weeks.
Wodonga detectives searched at Wodonga property just after 9.30am on Wednesday where they arrested a 28-year-man.
A short time later police arrested a 25-year-old man at a separate address for his alleged involvement in the same burglaries.
Both men were charged with burglary, theft and attempted burglary and have been bailed to appear at Wodonga Magistrates Court on February 7, 2023.
It's alleged at least eight businesses were targeted with cash and registers usually stolen.
"We'd like to thank the community for their assistance in relation to the investigation," Detective Sergeant Mick Drew said.
A 41-year-old man from Lavington and a 35-year-old Wodonga man were charged with burglary, attempted burglary, theft, criminal damage and being equipped to steal.
They will appear before Wodonga Magistrates Court on February 7, 2023.
Anyone with further information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or file a confidential report online at crimestoppersvic.com.au.
I like to tell the stories of great people in our communities. Email: beau.greenway@austcommunitymedia.com.au
