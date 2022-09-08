An Albury man recently handed a jail sentence to be served in the community for a home invasion has admitted to driving with drugs in his system.
But Albury Local Court has been told the incident pre-dated the matter for which he was handed a 12-month term in late June.
Adam Ian John, 39, of Thurgoona Street, pleaded guilty before magistrate Roger Prowse to a single charge of driving with an illicit drug present in his blood.
Defence lawyer Rohan Harrison asked the court to impose a minimum sentence.
Mr Harrison submitted that John had a low intelligence quotient, or IQ, of 56 and that his wife relied on him heavily as she too had an intellectual disability.
"And so of course he doesn't breach the ICO," he said.
Mr Prowse accepted the submission, placing John on a nine-month conditional release order without conviction and taking no action on his driver's licence.
"So you can continue to drive, but don't take illicit drugs," he said.
"Don't have anything to do with illicit drugs. Thank you for coming."
The court was told how John's white Ford Falcon was stopped by police in David Street, Albury, on May 20 about 4.40pm so he could be subjected to a random breath test.
The test result was negative, but an oral fluid test was positive for cannabis.
"I smoked some this morning," Adam told police, who then arrested and charged him.
Subsequent forensic analysis revealed the presence of both cannabis and methamphetamine.
