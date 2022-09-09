Pre-select sires before sale Advertising Feature

Selecting the right bull is key to producing high-quality progeny which align with business objectives. Genetic tools can assist in finding the right bull. MLA offers tips and tutorials in sire selection on their website. Picture Shutterstock

Selecting high-performing sires that will boost productivity can be made easier with genetic tools.



MLA's livestock genetics project manager Clara Bradford said using genetic tools to pre-select sires that meet breeding objectives before sale day is key to selecting sires that will perform.



"It's really important to make sure you've done your homework before you go to a sale," Clara said.



"Using MLA's 'How do I shop for a high performing bull?' tutorials is a great first step to remind yourself of the steps to take and what traits to consider when choosing your sires. Going through the sale catalogue before sale day and narrowing down a few sires which meet your breeding objectives can also help ensure you get an animal that fits your business.

"This allows time to visually appraise only those animals you know meet your breeding objectives."

Aligning objectives

Speaking to the seedstock breeder about their breeding objectives and sire performance can also give producers an edge in selecting bulls that will perform.

"Having a conversation with the breeder you're purchasing from will help ensure you're buying animals that fit your production system and the environment you're operating in," Clara said.

"Making sure your breeding objectives are aligned with the objectives the breeder was aiming for in those sires is the key to selecting animals that will survive and perform in the challenges of your particular area."

Be safe: BULLCHECK



Requesting the necessary veterinary assessments have been performed on sires is essential to selecting healthy, high-performing animals.

The Bull Breed Soundness Evaluation (VBBSE, or BULLCHECK™) is one of these key checks, which provides an indicator of a bull's fertility through extensive tests on mating ability, sperm morphology, and physical deformities that may affect breeding capacity or offspring health.

"Purchasing bulls that have had a BULLCHECK™ completed by a veterinarian or other certified professional prior to sale is strongly recommended," Clara said.

"This is another good way to make sure the bulls you're buying are structurally fit and sound to do the job they're being purchased to do."

Keep stock safe



At the end of the day, when sales are done and sires have been purchased, Clara said taking steps to ensure the successful introduction of new sires into the herd was a further necessary step to seeing productivity gains through the next season and beyond.