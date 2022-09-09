Quality care in your home Advertising Feature

Timeless Support is a regionally-based Aged Care provider helping people live in their homes for as long as possible by providing high-quality care thanks to friendly, supportive staff. Picture Shutterstock

For some people, ageing, or watching a relative age, can feel overwhelming. When you, or loved ones, are not as physically able as you once were, but do not feel ready to move from the home and familiar surroundings into full-time care, sometimes the tough questions need to be asked: Can the older person continue living in their home? Are there trusted support options available? Where can I go for help?

For many people in regional and remote/isolated areas, the choice to continue living well at home has not been an option. Until now. Timeless Support is a regionally-based Approved Aged Care provider helping people live independently, at home, for as long as possible.



Timeless Support knows the issues older people and their families can face when services are not within easy reach.



"We established our head office in regional Victoria where we can better service older people who want to stay in their homes," Timeless Support managing director Michelle Azaris said.



"Our goal is to provide high-quality care with friendly, supportive staff."

To ensure the best outcomes, Timeless Support has appointed Carmel Ardern as training and supervision manager. Mrs Ardern is well known throughout the Upper Hume region through her more than 20 years working in Community Aged Care.

"Carmel also has advanced nursing training and is uniquely placed to support our delivery of quality service," Mrs Azaris said.



"She ensures the high standards people used to know, appreciate and still expect."

Timeless Support's daily In-Home Care services can include anything from meal preparation, hygiene, cleaning, supervision, home health care services and transport to medical appointments.

"We take time to get to know people to develop an individual care plan. Each person is different, as is the assistance they need," Mrs Azaris said.



"It is not only important to fulfil physical needs but to provide companionship and establish a caring relationship.

"Timeless Support understands the emotional strain on families when dealing with the ageing process which is why we have made hiring caring professionals, who know how to deliver the best solutions, our priority.

"Our support team is compact allowing for rapid change when needed."

Timeless Support is regionally-based, but has the backing of some of the largest and most respected names in aged care.